Lufthansa attempts the decisive lunge against ITA Airways. The German company yesterday sent a letter of intent to the Treasury announcing its intention to acquire a minority stake in the Italian carrier, opening to the subsequent purchase of the remaining shares with an option agreed at a later time. It is not clear what exact share Lufthansa aspires to: there is talk of an initial 40% of ITA Airways through a capital increase reserved by 250-300 million eurosto go up to 100% later.

“Italy represents the most important market outside the domestic ones and the USA – said Lufthansa – The will to integrate ITA Airways within the group lies in Italy’s strong global trade, through business and private travel, in its strong export-oriented economy and in its being one of the most attractive tourist destinations in Europe . Should both parties agree to sign the memorandum of understanding, further negotiations will be conducted on an exclusive basis. The insights will mainly focus on the forms and methods of the possible share investment, on the commercial and operational integration of ITA Airways in the group and on the synergies that will derive from it”. Corriere della Sera on newsstands today recalls the German company at the moment has no rivals in the race for the Italian carrier: Air France-Klm also decided to opt out, warning the Italian government that it would not send any proposals and recalling that the role in the consortium with the Certares fund was limited to commercial collaboration.

Lufthansa’s goal, once it acquires ITA Airways, will be to bring it back to operational balance and then to profitability thanks to the integration into a group that closed last year with 1.5 billion adjusted EBIT. Not only that: the German company will also have to ferry ITA Airways from the SkyTeam alliance, where it is now together with Delta and Air France, to Star Alliance. Meanwhile, the Italian unions say they are satisfied with the potential agreement with Lufthansa: the request made to the government is to act in forced stages and sign the agreement soon.