Giorgia Meloni’s veto is said to be behind the blocking of the agreement between Ita Airways and Juventus to make the airline the new main sponsor of the Turin club. This is revealed by several journalistic indiscretions, according to which the Prime Minister wants to avoid giving more public money to a company controlled by the Agnelli-Elkann family with which relations have become very tense in the last year.

In fact, Ita Airways, despite being about to be transferred to the German company Lufthansa – ready to take over 60% of it – is still entirely state-owned.

Sources from the Ministry of Economy have clarified to the newspaper Milan Finance that the carrier and Juventus had not yet reached an agreement and that, indeed, the agreement “has never been plausible or feasible”.

Yet in the past few weeks the rumours were already circulating Images of the black and white shirt with the Ita Airways logo on the chest. There was talk of a sponsorship agreement that had already been reached: according to some, a contract of around 20 million euros per year for three years was ready, while for others the agreed figure was 41 million overall over the three-year period.

Some financial sources – reported by Milano Finanza – have reported that the negotiation fell through after a “broader discussion” between the Ministry of Economy and Palazzo Chigi.

According to behind-the-scenes information published by the online newspaper Letter43 and from the daily newspaper The Timeit was Meloni who opposed: “But do we really have to give 41 million to the Elkanns, who have not yet presented an industrial plan that safeguards production and employment in Italy?”, the prime minister objected.

The reference is clearly to the frictions of the last year between the Government and Stellantis, a multinational car company owned by the Agnelli holding company Exor, also a majority shareholder of Juventus.

But considerations relating to the difficult financial situation of Ita, which closed the 2023 budget with a net financial debt of over 1.4 billion euros.

