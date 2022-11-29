Ita Airways, the downward plan of the skulls and the risk of bankruptcy

The government he has to deal with the grain Ita Airwaysafter step back by MSc and of the fund Certaresnow in the field to win the airline there are only the Germans of Lufthansawho knowing the economic difficulties of the company want to make the deal, offering little more than a third of the value royal of Ita: 600 thousand euros. The goal of the Germans and the Treasury – reads the press – is close within the year. The Colossus MSc can return to the field, but Berlin does not want interference in management. The plan: more flights from Milan, with a strong push on cargo from Malpensaand less weight at the hub than Fiumicino. Which would take on a more seasonal role, but would be crucial for routes to the North Africa and the Middle East. Plan Lufthansa for Ita it takes shape, even if several question marks remain on the future of the company. The Germans would also like to go back to the old denomination of the company: exactly Alitalia.

Ita Airways, Europe’s eyes focused on the state aid hypothesis

The first point – continues La Stampa – concerns the future shareholders of the airline; the second his rating and the last the times for close the operation. The objective agreed with the European Union was to finalize the privatization by the end of the year. Mainly to prevent the public funding to the carrier constituted “state aid”: with the latest injection of capital, Ita should have sufficient cash to reach the end of March, but the objective of the Mef and of Lufthansa is to close by December. And in this sense it is likely that the role of will also be revised Air Dolomiti within the group: the Veneto carrier could be merged in Italybut even if this were not the case between the two companies would be created synergies to avoid duplication.

