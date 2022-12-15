What stage is the privatization process of ITA Airways? We’ve been talking about it for months now, but it still hasn’t been reached agreement. Lufthansa now seems to be ready to attempt the lunge: the German company wants to tighten its grip on the former Alitalia and speed up the negotiations, with the aim of reaching the formalization of a binding offer by the end of this year and then closing privatization at the beginning of the next. And the Meloni-led government seems to agree on the timing: on the other hand, after the departure of the Certares fund, Lufthansa remained the only company interested in the deal.

As underlined by today’s edition of La Stampa, the price of the Italian airline company it has collapsed and continues to descend: today 100% of the capital is valued at just under 500 million euros and Lufthansa, with 250 million euros, could take over the majority of the company, waiting for an industrial partner to come on board. To make it clear how much the valuation of ITA Airways has actually collapsed, just think that only last summer, when Lufthansa was moving in a consortium with MSC, with the same figure only 20% of the capital would have been reached. We will therefore see when Lufthansa will sink the blow once and for all, it is certain that, as the newspaper points out, the visit of ITA Airways managers at Lufthansa’s headquarters in Germany confirms just how heated the negotiation is.

“It is no secret that Italy is for us the most important marketwe already fly more people from the USA to Italy than to Germany – said the CEO of Lufthansa, Carsten Spohr, in an interview with the German weekly Die Zeit – We must and want to become even more European. Italy is economically strong and is a destination that attracts tourism. This step would open up new perspectives in aviation not only for Lufthansa but also to ITA and the country Italy. But the iron rule of finance applies: purchases and sales are talked about publicly only when the time has come”.