The final signature “expected soon” is missing. However, the sale of 41% of Ita Airways to Lufthansa is done. According to what was leaked, some minor clarifications of a technical-legal nature are missing. The agreement provides for a capital increase of 325 million euros, with the option to acquire all the remaining shares at a later date. The purchase price of the remaining shares “will be based on the development” of Ita Airways’ business, Lufthansa explained. As part of the agreement, the Mef has committed to a capital increase of 250 million euros, this is the third and final tranche of the total loan of 1.35 billion euros already authorized by the EU. To date, the Italian fleet of Ita has 67 aircraft, all produced by the European Airbus consortium: there are 10 models in service. It should be remembered that the debut of the metallic livery was accompanied by controversies centered on the increase in weight, estimated between 120 and 300 kg, caused by the paint. The names of the former Alitalia aircraft are dedicated to sportsmen and women of yesterday and today, from Enzo Bearzot to Valentino Rossi, from Felice Gimondi to Alberto Tomba. Below are some of the technological jewels that are in the company’s “garage”.