The day of truth. These are hot hours for the future of ITA Airways, given that today the board of directors is expected to revoke the powers of president Alfredo Altavilla: everything seems to lead to a new zeroing of proxies after the one already decided last week, then canceled following the ruling of the board of statutory auditors. In any case, the climate is hot among the counters of the Italian airline, so much so that two executives have suffered disciplinary measures.

As reported by La Stampa this morning on newsstands, in fact, in the hours immediately following the meeting of the board of directors last week, the head of personnel Domenico Galasso signed the Suspension of two executives accused of serious violations of the rules of conduct. But what would these violations be? Basically, the two would work for “Hinder the sale of the company to the Certares fund, thus favoring the MSC-Lufthansa consortium, and they would have done so by spreading false information inside and outside the company and committing the lightness of leaving a written trace in some e-mails”. This is essentially the same accusation that was launched against Altavilla, and which testifies that within ITA Airways there is a strong split among those who prefer the handover of the Italian airline to the consortium led by MSC-Lufthansa rather than to the one led by the US fund Certares. However, the position of the two suspended executives will be discussed next week.

In the meantime, negotiations continue for the sale of the company. Next week could be decisive in this sense, since a new “expert session“, Third operational meeting between ITA Airways and Certares to define the details of the sale of 50% plus one share of the company. “On November 8th the shareholders’ meeting will give the green light to new capital increase: another 400 million euros from the Treasury – reads the newspaper – Then it will be up to the new government to close the dossier and put the last word on the sale, to avoid troubles in Europe ”.