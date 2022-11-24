Ita Airways, risk bankruptcy and hunt for new buyers

On the table of government there is the file Ita Airwaysthe airline seemed one step away from selling to the bottom Certaresin partnership with the American Delta And Air France Klm. Draghi had preferred the offer of this consortium to that formulated by the consortium MSc-Lufthansa. But with the new executive, everything changed. The two roped parties, for various reasons, no longer seem to be in the running and are looking for each other new buyers. The Meloni government – we read in the Corriere della Sera – is thinking of one partnerships between state Railways And Lufthansa for the privatization of Ita Airways. The idea would find the availability of Fs. The company that inherited the memory of Alitalia it would thus find itself with a shareholding structure that would head for the 51% to the Germansfor the 29% in Fs and for the rest to ministry of economy and Finance.

At the moment – continues the Corriere – the German company has entered the data room while Fs does not. That of Fs Spa would be a return: in 2018, the yellow-green government of the Count 1 had entrusted the Villa Patrizi holding company, then led by Gianfranco Battisti, with the direction of the rescue operation and raise of the old woman Alitalia. Operation which envisaged a central role for FS with a view to creating an intermodal pole, with the high speed who would act as federation ai long-haul flights. No comments from Lufthansa and from Mefno response has come from the Fs, writes the Corriere.

Subscribe to the newsletter

