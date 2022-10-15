The timing of the operation is postponed ITA Airways, and so the new government could decide the future of the Italian airline born from the ashes of Alitalia. In fact, it was the outgoing majority that dealt with the dossier to date and selected the consortium led by the Certares fund as the main interlocutor for the privatization of ITA Airways. To date, however, the US fund and its trading partners Delta Airlines and Air France have asked at least a week to review all received data.

This means that the consortium will take at least seven days to take stock of the situation, having in front of the relative data on the future fleet of aircraft and the routes to be added to the network of current ITA Airways connections. Today’s edition of Repubblica underlines how consequently the new meeting between managers will be held not before next October 24th, therefore, when the new center-right government will have almost certainly sworn in and will therefore have taken office. A change of the guard at the head of Italy that leaves open a window of reopening for Lufthansa, which remains at the window in the hope of a turnaround that can return to consider the German company as the first choice for the sale of ITA Airways. “If there is a change of opinion in Italy, I’m willing to fly over there every day. But it must be full privatization as initially considered “commented Carsten Spohr, CEO of Lufthansa.

In any case, the hypothesis according to which it will be the new government to say the last word on the future of ITA Airways. “Yesterday the ITA managers saw those of the consortium that is negotiating the purchase of the company in Fiumicino. The meeting went well – reads the newspaper – A new meeting will be scheduled only in the week starting on 24 October. It is therefore possible that the Economics technicians complete the transfer file and then deliver it to the new minister so that he may give his approval if he wishes “.