The soap opera ITA Airways has not yet reached the last episode. At the moment there are two consortiums battling for the acquisition of the airline born from the ashes of Alitalia, with the one led by MSC and Lufthansa which seems to have a clear advantage over the one led by Certares. The US fund, however, has not yet given up and, according to some ministerial sources cited by Il Corriere della Sera, is working on a listing of the company on the stock exchange.

A scenario that is currently possible, even if, as pointed out by the newspaper, it is not clear what could happen if the market would not like it or if the US fund did not reach the return targets. The intention of Certares, however, is to acquire 62% of the shareholding in ITA, leaving the remaining 38% in the hands of the Treasury. “The listing may well become the exit strategy of the fund from the airline after 3-5 years – we read in the Corriere della Sera – Air France and Delta Air Lines would be commercial partners, Fiumicino would become the third hub in Europe with Paris and Amsterdam. But there is resistance from KLM and Air France’s expectation on the possible expansion of ITA towards South America and Africa, markets that are worth around 6 billion euros for the Franco-Dutch ”. Today everything is still in the balance, also because Certares does not seem to be favored for the acquisition of ITA.