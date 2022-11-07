Alfredo Altavilla plays in advance and resigns as president of Ita Airways on the eve of the Board of Directors of the airline born from the ashes of Alitalia. The manager thus leaves the office of president the day before a board of directors that would have seen the Treasury appoint a new board and a new board of directors, with 5 members instead of 9 and precisely a new president in view of the privatization process started with the Certares fund, a practice that then underwent a turning point on 31 October last when the new Minister of Ecomomy Giancarlo Giorgetti expired the binding offer by reopening negotiations also with MSC-Lufthansa and Indigo.

Altavilla, however, leaves by dictating some rules on his farewell, starting with indemnity request and a severance pay. In the letter of resignation, the now former president specified that the latter “Are resigned in the face of indemnity and waiver of direct or indirect liability actions by the shareholder in the next Shareholders’ Meeting of 8 November or on the subsequent date”. In this way, Altavilla aims at the government’s waiver of any recourse for any actions or behaviors during his period as president of Ita Airways. At the same time the manager also asked “To take note of his resignation to the next Board of Directors, in which you will indicate a delegate for the negotiation of the economic terms of the termination of my relationship with the company, by title and quality, as I am entitled to under the law for prejudices sufferers “.

Economic claims therefore by the now former president of Ita who wants to be compensated for an alleged injury suffered, in particular at the time of his dismissal (executive powers had in fact been transferred to the managing director Fabio Lazzerini). Together with Altavilla, the councilor also resigned Frances Ouseleyformer manager of easyJet.