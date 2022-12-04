New steps forward in the privatization process of ITA Airways, which barring sensational last-minute upheavals will end up in the hands of Lufthansa. The German giant, despite the about-face announced in recent days by its commercial partner MSC, has never waned its interest in the former Alitalia, and so before the end of the year aims to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Meloni government: there is talk of its signing during this month, at the latest in January next year.

“The memorandum of understanding, of course, is not entirely binding. But it remains a strong act, on a symbolic level – tells La Repubblica on newsstands this morning – Upon signing the memorandum, the government will undertake to sell the majority of the shares, and therefore the operational management of ITA, at Lufthansa. The Germans will pilot the new privatized ITA. The Meloni government will reserve a minority stake in the company, through the Treasury, and will set its political stakes ”. I’m three priorities that the Italian government wants to keep in its own hands with this operation: to have a say on the hirings and above all on the possible dismissals that the new ITA will decide in the future; protect strategic Italian airports, from Fiumicino to Linate via Malpensa and Catania; ensure that Lufthansa operates in a systemic logic by connecting ITA to key companies and infrastructures in the country, from high-speed rails to ports.

The dilemma that hasn’t been resolved yet is the commercial partner of Lufthansa. Having said of MSC’s withdrawal from the scene, the German giant and the Italian government are waiting to understand who will get involved under the conditions dictated by the parties: there is talk of a return of the Aponte family of the MSC group, which they are still trying to bring back to the tender , or of a public company such as Ferrovie dello Stato. The newspaper, in any case, let it be known that the third shareholder is almost certainly will be identified in 2023 and involved only upon signing the preliminary purchase agreement for ITA.