Theater actress Hélène Devos is leaving the International Theater Amsterdam (ITA) after thirteen years because she has “experienced and seen serious mental and physical abuse”. She reported this on Friday Instagram. Devos does not explain what happened to her, or who might have been guilty of this behavior. ITA, formerly Toneelgroep Amsterdam, does not (yet) want to respond substantively to questions from NRC.

At de Volkskrant General Manager Clayde Menso says that he does not know exactly what Devos is talking about. He did want to say that discussions were ongoing with Devos about “how she has felt with our company in recent years”, after signals from Devos.

That explanation does not match Devos’ message. She says she has tried for “years and years” to “have a conversation” about the inappropriate behavior. She says she has been “aggressively pushed back” time and time again. It is unclear by whom exactly.

The actress joined the prestigious ITA permanent ensemble in 2011. During that time she played in numerous productions, including in Kings of war, Oedipus and Queen Lear. Earlier this month, director Ivo van Hove stepped down as artistic director of the ITA after twenty-two years. He was replaced by the young female director Eline Arbo. It is unclear whether this leadership change has anything to do with Devos’ departure.