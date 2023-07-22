Researchers explain the role of the first lady in Brazil and the complaints of interference that surround the president’s wife

On July 13 of this year, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) said that if “had sense”would not have returned to politics after 580 days in prison and would have gone “take care of life and live the ends of days” with First Lady Janja Lula da Silva. She stated, however, that she returned to the Presidency for having “commitment to the country and the people” and for having found “a companion who says: ‘go, go, the fight is ours and that of the Brazilian people’”.

To the Power360, political scientist João Lucas Pires argues that it would not be possible to think of a 3rd term for Lula without the figure of Janja. According to Pires, both during the campaign and now, she played a central role similar to that of Michelle Obama in the government of US President Barack Obama.

“I want, in these 4 years [do mandato de Lula], resignify the role of first lady. I want to be more active and closer to the causes that are most dear to me: women, food safety and the protection of children and young people.”, stated Janja on June 1.

In fact, Janja is a more active first lady than her predecessors. In recent months, she has become the target of internal criticism in the government for interfering in the president’s decisions, for excessive interference, for having greater powers than part of the main ministers and for shielding Lula from stressful situations.

In June, the newspaper The State of S. Paulo published an article in which it said that Janja would have “veto power” in the government and today is seen as a problem for Lula’s administration and his political articulation. The newspaper claims that criticism would be made by friends of the president, as well as ministers and party leaders.

Days earlier, the first lady had said that she does not interfere in Lula’s management, but that she talks to her husband about running the government. Criticized, she argued that it would be easier if she “was more futile.

In this context, the Power360 sought experts to comment on the role of the first lady in Brazil and Janja’s performance.

Lula’s first ladies



Sérgio Lima/Poder360

Political scientist João Lucas Pires and historian and researcher of “first ladyism” Dayanny Leite argue that Janja was essential for Lula’s victory in the 2022 elections.

“A series of guidelines – such as those of women, blacks and LGBTQIA+ – are brought about by the figure of Janja, even in terms of language. Lula, when he speaks without a script, ends up committing slips or wrong speeches, in which the question of age is very noticeable”, affirm. The petista will turn 78 in October, while the first lady turns 57 in August.

The political scientist also says that, according to Janja’s performance throughout her career, it is clear that there is influence on Lula and on the government. “There is a symbiosis, a sum of this new figure. The very position of the Presidency reflects the couple, because it is the couple who are there.”



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – 7.set.2010 Former first lady Marisa Leticia and Lula, in 2010, during the September 7 ceremony

Although some refer to Marisa Letícia, Lula’s ex-wife, as a decorative piece during the president’s first 2 governments, the reality is different. According to Dayanne Leite, like Janja, Marisa had influence and active participation in Lula 1 and 2.

“Many things that Janja does today, Marisa Letícia did too. Ministerial meetings, for example, did not take place without Marisa’s presence. She had power. The Lula couple were in the Presidency, and now, once again, the Lula couple are in the Presidency”says the historian.

Both experts claim that the history and trajectory of the 2 first ladies explain their most central performances.

Marisa Letícia met Lula at the Metallurgists Union, in the ABC region of São Paulo. They were companions side by side until the end. Marisa was one of the founders of the PT. It was she who sewed the 1st party flag and pamphleted the importance of people joining. In campaigns, she helped her husband win over the female electorate and was always with him on trips. Already in Planalto, she was the one the president wanted to hear in case of indecision on any subject.

Janja, in turn, started dating Lula shortly before he was arrested, in 2018, convicted of corruption and money laundering. A sociologist, the first lady has already worked as a university professor and worked at the Itaipú hydroelectric plant and at Eletrobras. She has been a PT member since she was 17, completing 40 years of internal activity in the party. And, as already mentioned, it has a strong influence on Lula 3’s decisions.

The performance and active participation of the two first ladies, however, was not a rule in the past. On the contrary, for many years the wives of presidents were completely absent, almost like a “husband accessory”explains Pires.

For some sectors of society, having an active first lady is something that pleases, mainly because it encourages greater female participation in politics, as Dayanny Leite argues.

For other sectors, the action is uncomfortable and even considered something similar to nepotism. Pires says that, in countries that tried to make the position official, society’s reception was, in general, quite negative.

Anyway, according to experts, it is plausible to say that first ladies are increasingly taking the lead in government and that, for this to happen, a path was traced by several women in the past.

History

The figure of the first lady appears in the United States in the mid-19th century. The term is consolidated with Frances Cleveland, wife of the 22nd US president, Grover Cleveland (1885-1889 and 1893-1897). She was the first wife of a president to appear pregnant during his term. According to political scientist João Lucas Pires, Frances left a legacy for the role of the first lady: that of mother of the nation.

Historian Dayanny Leite developed the concept of “first ladyism”, which is the performance of the first lady in a public capacity. According to her, in Brazil, the wives of presidents began to play a relevant role in the 1930s, with Darcy Vargas, wife of Getúlio Vargas (1930-1945 and 1951-1954).

First Ladyism was institutionalized in the country in 1942 with the creation of the LBA (Legião Brasileira de Assistência), by Darcy Vargas, which aimed to help the families of soldiers sent to the 2nd World War. “The following first ladies have taken the LBA as an official job. They all assumed some position, usually the presidency. But he was not paid. There has never been a paid position for first ladies.”says Pires.

In most democratic countries, first ladies have no administrative role in government. Therefore, they do not receive any kind of salary. The function is symbolic and is not even foreseen in the Constitution.

The role of the first lady was further expanded with Sarah Kubitschek, wife of Juscelino Kubitschek (1956-1961). In addition to creating the Social Pioneers charity network, of which she was president, she was the 1st to incorporate a protagonism and a place of speech of the first lady: “She insisted on having her name visible”says Dayany.

The historian claims that, over time, each of the presidents’ wives gave their own clothes to the first lady. However, something that is present in all of them, until 1995, is the performance focused on assistance and care.

The 1st woman to break slightly with this role is Ruth Cardoso, wife of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2003). At her request, the LBA was dissolved. “Because she is a sociologist, Ruth does start some social work, but they will not be geared towards welfare. They are now focused on areas such as education and health”, says Piers. The political scientist also explains that works started by Ruth were the seed for projects such as Bolsa Família.

return to discretion

Historian Dayanny Leite argues that the figures of Marcela Temer and Michelle Bolsonaro represented an attempt to return to a first lady strictly linked to her husband’s political project and without much action of her own, contrary to the prevailing trend until then.

the magazine headline Look in 2016, which described Marcela as “beautiful, modest and at home”, for example, it portrayed a traditional and conservative image of women, emphasizing physical attributes, modesty and a position more focused on taking care of the home and family. During Michel Temer’s government (2016-2019), Marcela was mostly subdued and involved in event-related activities in support of specific causes.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 28.Aug.2018 Marcela and Michel Temer at the National Volunteer Day ceremony, in August 2018

Michelle Bolsonaro, according to Pires, was practically absent in the former president’s 1st campaign. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Even during the government, participation was minimal and focused on the rights of people with disabilities, especially the rights of the deaf community. “She starts to gain prominence as a political figure only at the time of the re-election attempt, in an attempt to reduce the rejection of the former president among women”says the political scientist.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360

Now, with Janja at the side of the Chief Executive, this attempt to return to the former role of discretion is barred and the trend is for Brazil to have increasingly participatory first ladies.

The current first lady summarized the issue in a comment made in June: “We women are always pressured to be in a space assigned to us in society, of mothers and caregivers. It is always us women who are in that care space. But we also have the right to our work, to space in society and we have the right to be participating in the construction of a fairer, more solidary and egalitarian Brazil.”

This report was produced by journalism intern Gabriela Boechat under the supervision of assistant editor Victor Schneider.