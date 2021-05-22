The tense wait to know on Monday if he is on the list of the Eurocup, Iago Aspas (Moaña (Pontevedra), 1987) spends it finalizing his set-up to play this Saturday. The Celta star has recovered from the low back pain that forced him to ask for the change at the Camp Nou and maintains the faith that the duel with Betis is not the last of his season. LaLiga’s leader in assists and second top scorer in Spain is confident of receiving the summons from Luis Enrique.

Do you have a reservation made at a hotel to go on vacation in June?

Not for now. I am waiting to finish the season and then to square everything.

That means that you do not rule out being on the European Championship list on Monday, but after two years without entering into the National Team’s plans, would you be surprised to receive a call from Luis Enrique?

No. I always say that hope is the last thing you lose and I try to do my best on my team. If I am lucky and I can go, well, and if not, then to continue working.

The media, most of the LaLiga coaches, players from other teams … There is an almost unanimous speech in Spanish football demanding their presence in the Euro. Do you perceive that support? Do rivals tell you about it before or after games?

The truth is that some do tell me. Recently I was still talking about it with my brother, who in two games in a row had been told to me by players from other teams and it shocked me a bit. These are things that happen in the world of football.

The most striking thing about his case is that this consensus has been reached without playing in one of the three most powerful teams in LaLiga, which always have more media coverage.

As you say, sometimes it is more difficult to enter those pools when you do not play in the Champions League teams.

Does it put Spain in the group of candidates for the title?

Of course I include it. We have always had very great teams and, although it is true that in the last World Cup we were out a little earlier than we should because of the team we had, I think that the National Team is in a process of changing the cycle and very good players are coming from behind.

Top LaLiga assistant and second top scorer in Spain. How do you rate your season?

Both the team and I have had a great year finishing eighth, with some ups and downs, but always trying to show up. LaLiga has fallen a little short after these five consecutive victories and not having given us to reach European positions. On an individual level, I would give myself a 7 or an 8.

Do you finally feel that Celta no longer depends so much on you?

For the good of the team, I hope that is the case because one is turning years old and there are fewer football seasons left.

Has the transformation of Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez and Santi Mina been more of a mental or physical matter?

A little of everything. In football, moods influence a lot and when things go to the fore, it is easier for players to show the potential that they carry within.

Has Coudet impressed you by the performance he has brought out of the squad?

Personally I did not know him, but before he arrived in Vigo I spoke with some colleagues and they already told me that he was very demanding. From the first day he has been, always making clear what he wanted from us and going straight. The results are there.

How much is Chacho’s method similar to Eduardo Berizzo’s?

There may be some resemblance, but each coach has his book. Berizzo sometimes opted to put a little more muscle in midfield, while Coudet tries to muster as many attacking players as possible. He is also a bit more demanding on losses.

Do you see him qualified to lead one of the most powerful teams in Spain?

For the good of Celta I hope not.

And to Tapia? Afraid I’ll pack this summer?

It has been a great discovery, the truth is that I did not know it beyond having seen some summary of the Dutch league. The best thing for him would not be to leave this season, he needs another year with us to continue giving that high performance. At the moment I believe, and I wish for the good of Celta, that he could improve a lot more in our team and then take a bigger leap, if he so decides. Next season, getting to know his teammates and the city more, he can have a very good second year.

And how long have you been without a call from one of the most powerful teams in LaLiga?

Since I renewed, in 2019. At that time I already said that I was very happy here and that I had nothing in mind other than to continue for many years at Celta.

What has been the most exotic offer you have received?

From the Asian market, when it was fashionable. It seemed that there they gave away the millions. I am very calm at home, living very well, and I am not worried about all those millions.

This Saturday Betis arrives at Balaídos. Do you see yourself extending your career as Joaquín?

I do not know. He is an example for any footballer. In my case, when I am close to ending my contract I will see how I am. I will go season by season, more or less like Joaquín is doing.

Who deserves to win LaLiga?

Atlético, because they’ve been up there all season. However, we already know that when the leagues are decided in the last game, and with all the teams involved playing something at the same time, you never know what can happen.

Who do you choose as the best player in the championship?

There are several: Messi, for all the goals he scores; the great season of Marcos Llorente, who has played in many places; and also Gerard Moreno, for all the goals he has.