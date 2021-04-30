Juan Ignacio Martínez has ensured that the decision to have Cristian Álvarez come up to finish off the corner that has meant the goal of the tie in the last second has been made by the goalkeeper himself: “I was on the bench very affected because I think it would have been very unfair that today Real Zaragoza would have left Lugo empty ”. In addition, the coach wanted to highlight the reaction of his players after the second local goal: “The team believes until the end and that must be the spirit in this final five-day sprint.”

Cristian’s goal: “Going up to finish was his decision, not the coach’s. I was on the bench very affected because I think it would have been very unfair for Real Zaragoza to have left Lugo empty today, with all the maximum respect to the rival. It is true that they have scored two well-worked goals for their set pieces and we have to congratulate them for that, but I think that Zaragoza was making merits during the game so as not to leave empty ”.

Point assessment: “I am very happy with the draw and at the same time a bit annoyed by how everything has happened, but as it has been the way it has been, above with a goal from the goalkeeper, I am very happy. Especially because at this time of the season many more things are at stake, such as the ‘goal average’ or maintaining a distance of six points with the rival when there is one less match left. There are many circumstances that make us very, very happy with the point ”.

Mood boost: “I hope it will be a turning point to continue with that dynamic that we have with the exception of the day in Gerona. Espanyol is coming that is a leader and borders on promotion to the First Division and you can imagine. Just because of how the goal and the pineapple were celebrated once the game was over… It was a very nice and satisfying moment and I hope it will be that turning point to finish adding the points we need. There is very little League left and it will be very difficult for all the teams to add three at a time, as is being seen in all the days, but it is true that all of us who are down have points and this tie we must do well in the next game , even if it is Espanyol and the difficulty it may entail ”.

Ivan Azón: “We knew perfectly well that he is a player who could play from the beginning. I have always tried to dose his work, today he has won the award of being a starter and I think he has done a sensational job in all aspects against two centrals with a lot of skill and very good passing game. What we have asked him he has done and has even had his moments to have scored his goal, but I am left with the collective work. I don’t like to individualize anyone, since the team is above individuality ”.

Goals against set pieces: “We had trained him and I have made a series of variations in the starting eleven looking for that aerial game to neutralize that potential that Lugo has. We did very well in the first half and, nevertheless, in the last play they scored a goal for us. And in the second, that ball in the dispute also fell to their center and penalized us a lot. Above all, we must stay with the reaction of the team, which does not give up and that has maintained that team spirit until the end in a very difficult moment because time was practically up. And yet the team believes until the end and that must be the spirit of Real Zaragoza in this final five-day sprint “.

Vuckic: “I have been talking to him for two weeks because he is training sensational. He has entered a difficult moment, heroically, to try to hang balls there and cause much more stress in Lugo. He is a talented player, who has a good footing, and has generated that lack that later has meant the goal.