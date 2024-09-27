In the hours following the moment in which the horror in Nuoro took place, the young woman was supposed to go to a competition.

The massacre that occurred in Nuoro reveals a sadder and more bitter detail every day. What happened shocked an entire community and shocked an entire nation that has been talking about it for days. Martinathe daughter of Roberto Gleboni, the killer who allegedly killed four people before ending his own life, was due to participate in a competition that morning.

In the hours following the moment in which the horror took place, the young woman who lived in the Gleboni house should have gone to an interview for a municipal competition. The massacre carried out by his father, however, took this away too. The young woman, who graduated in Legal Services Sciences two years ago, was planning to take a selection for administrative officials, as reported by ‘La Nuova Sardegna’.

Unfortunately, the competition never came for her. Martina Gleboni was chasing the dream of completing the degree in Lawbeing enrolled in the master’s course. These dreams of his, tragically, were shattered forever and at the hands of his father.

Investigators are working to try to understand the reasons that triggered Roberto Gleboni’s murderous rampage. The 14 year old, only son survived to the family massacre that occurred on Wednesday in Nuoro, will be heard in the next few hours. The boy, admitted to the ‘San Francesco’ hospital in Nuoro after an operation to remove splinters from his jaw, will be heard with the help of a psychologist and under the tutelage of the lawyer Antonio Cualbu.

The boy, on the other hand, is the only direct witness to the internal dynamics in that one apparently normal familyfor some “perfect”. The dramatic event in Nuoro, to date, is still without explanation. The testimonies collected so far are conflicting, some talking about obvious conflicts, others mentioning a crisis, neighbors talking about a kind man, other neighbors about overreacting to small arguments.

The electronic devicesincluding computers and phones, looking for further clues. We dig through the medical records to understand if there were elements that had disturbed the peace of this peaceful family from Nuoro. Meanwhile, the city is still shocked by what happened in via Ichnusa. A torchlight procession organized by the Municipality is planned for Saturday evening to send a message against violence.