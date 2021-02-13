To be ‘a pringada’, as she calls herself, Estíbaliz Quesada quite successful. The same comments on series on Prime that embarks on a TNT ‘Road Trip’ with Nuria Roca or takes videos sponsored by a brand of herbal liquor, without neglecting her role as an actress. Traumatized, angry, creative and in her funny way, this 26-year-old from Bizkaia stopped being just a ‘youtuber’ a long time ago.

-Is that on your tongue a piercing or a lexatin that you are about to swallow?

-It’s a piercing to make a bit of the joke of always carrying a pill. But I don’t self-medicate or anything. It’s because of the laughter.

-How about your adventures with the motorhome?

-Very cool. We toured deep Spain. It has many mysteries and very strange things.

-It seems that he has little of a pringada. It is quite a star.

-Nerd. Whoever is born ‘loser’ and ‘freak’ is so for life. It is my essence. Neither have I chosen it. It would be so much easier to be a normal person. It would have saved me a lot of trouble.

-Are you in contact with a ‘youtuber’ living in Andorra?

-I don’t get along with those people. Most of them are assholes. They are extreme narcissists. If they disappeared tomorrow, all the better.

-Are you not tempted to go to Andorra and pay less taxes?

-No. It annoys me to pay taxes but what you have to do is destroy the system from within, not run away.

-Are you going to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Do you have with whom?

-No. And no. That seems to me to be an invention of El Corte Inglés. I’m a romantic but I don’t need a day to buy a heart-shaped box of chocolates …

-What do you think is romantic?

-I dont know. Lately people do not know how to admit their feelings, all the time they blame others. Go to therapy, become a decent person and then, if that, you relate to others.

-Would rapper Hásel also go to therapy?

-No. Those who have to go to therapy are the ones who put him in jail for telling the truth. I do not know if I explain myself.

-Perfectly. Do you consider yourself violent?

-Yes. If the Penal Code did not exist here, they would give me a weapon and I would be left alone in this country. I could kill very easily, because I have a lot of anger contained within, a lot of traumas. I always say that I am a frustrated ‘school shooter’.

-And that therapy has not fixed it?

-Well, I thought so, but no. For example, I have a very bad relationship with my mother. Null And I don’t think it will pass. She doesn’t want to go to the psychologist. I think it is bipolar.

-Are you still using the ouija board?

-Yes, and strange things are happening. My father communicated through a lamp. And I dreamed that a demon possessed me.

-Leave the ouija board …

-No, no, I like this adrenaline.