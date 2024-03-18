Silvio Costa Filho says there was confusion about understanding Voa Brasil and “new” program should be launched in March

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filhosaid that there was disagreement about the objective of the Voa Brasil program, which became popular with the premise of selling airline tickets for R$200. According to him, “it would be insane” sell tickets at that price.

“The important thing is not just what is said, but what people understand. At that moment, the way it was conveyed by sectors of the press and Brazilian society, due to social networks, the Brazilian people thought that the ticket would be R$ 200. It would be insane for us to design a program of this nature”stated Costa Filho, in an interview with the program Roda Vivafrom the TV Cultura.

The minister, however, did not specify the price of tickets that will be sold through the program, which according to him should be launched in March. At the end of last year, the program was expected to be launched in January 2024, which did not materialize.

“We spoke with President Lula, with the minister [da Casa Civil] Rui Costa and we designed the new Voa Brasil program. We hope to launch it by the end of March, it has already been authorized by President Lula”he said.

According to the minister, the program designed by the government aims to serve, in its 1st stage, 21 million retirees from the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) who earn up to 2 minimum wages and 700 thousand students from Prouni.

The program will feature 5 million airline tickets that will be made available by the companies themselves. “Without even R$1 from the treasury”said Costa Filho. “It was a work of collective construction, of a lot of dialogue, of being able to serve specific audiences”.

FUND FOR AIRLINES

In the interview, Costa Filho also addressed the issue of the possibility of creating a credit fund for airlines. According to him, there is currently a “unit” to create a permanent fund for companies in this sector.

He says that after conversations with the Ministers of Finance, Fernando Haddad, the Civil House, Rui Costa, and the president of BNDES (National Development Bank), Aloizio Mercadante, a working group to discuss the measure was created.

“We want, throughout the month of March, to present Brazil with a line of credit so that airlines in Brazil can obtain resources and be able to make investments […] That’s why I have been advocating within the government, and there is a unity, so that we can create a permanent fund for airlines”.

Costa Filho said that he still “cannot inform” the value of the fund, but says he expects it to be “interesting” for airlines. “We have the alternative of some funds, which are not yet priced”he stated.