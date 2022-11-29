Governor of São Paulo supported Bolsonaro and Tarcísio de Freitas in the 2nd round and says it was “coherent” with his career

The current governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo García (PSDB), stated that the decision to support Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the presidency and Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) for the state government in the 2nd round of elections was “coherent” with his career in politics.

“I started my career in politics at a very young age alongside Mario Covas [ex-governador paulista, também do PSDB] and successively defeating the PT in elections in São Paulo and in national disputes. It would be inconsistent if I supported the PT through the president [eleito] Squid”said in an interview with Living Wheelgives TV Culturaon Monday (28.Nov.2022).

The head of the state executive was asked if support for Bolsonaro was the “better alternative”, since big names from the PSDB were on the side of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). According to Garcia, the decision maintained its “coherence”, different than “others who chose another path”🇧🇷 He also stated that he does not regret the choice.

For the governor, it was “Very clear” within the proposals in the 2nd stage of the race for the Presidency that he supported Bolsonaro’s candidacy against Lula’s. According to him, “this feeling did not change after the elections”🇧🇷

“I could be opportunistic saying I regret it. On the contrary, I would support Bolsonaro’s candidacy again, because he has clearly made an economic policy with advances in recent years that I defend”, stated.

About Tarcísio de Freitas, he said that the elected governor was a better option for Palácio dos Bandeirantes against Fernando Haddad (PT). The petista lost to Bolsonaro’s former minister in the 2nd round.