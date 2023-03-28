Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 00:55





Users and citizens have reflected in this section that more and better daily frequencies are necessary, as well as a direct AVE that connects us with Madrid without so many stops in the Valencian Community.

Jose Ignacio Sanchez President of the Cabildo de Cofradías de Murcia “We need more trains with optimal frequencies for all Murcians”

The president of the Cabildo de Cofradías de Murcia believes that the high-speed service is “fatal”. He advocates a “direct train that connects us with Madrid without so many stops” in the Valencian Community. “I haven’t had the luck or misfortune to use it yet,” he comments sardonically. He considers that we need “more trains” to achieve “optimal frequencies for all Murcians.” He warns that there are “people who do not have to be in Madrid first thing in the morning, and that after the first train there is no other until noon.”

“The AVE would be idyllic if there was a direct connection”

Although she does not regularly use high speed, because she lives abroad, Vanesa López believes that the AVE is “very comfortable and fast”, although she considers that it would be “idyllic” if there was a connection with Madrid without going through Alicante. This young nurse who travels from Norway, where she works, to her native Almería, believes that “the price of the ticket can always be better, but it is acceptable”. Regarding the available daily frequencies, she does not consider them insufficient. “They are fine”, but she clarifies that anything that optimizes public transport is welcome, in reference to the social demand for more and better schedules.