Kadyrov said that Adam would consider it an honor to be punished for beating Zhuravel

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that his son Adam would be proud of the punishment for beating Nikita Zhuravel, who burned the Koran, in a pre-trial detention center. About this politician stated during a direct line with residents of the republic.

Kadyrov noted that he considers his son’s action to be correct. However, according to him, he initially assumed that Adam would be punished and he would “sit in prison for six to eight years.”

He replied that he would consider this punishment an honor. Why should he be punished? Because he beat the man who burned the Koran? It would be good if he killed him. I have one wish when I remember those who burn the Koran Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

The head of the republic also thanked those who awarded his relative after these events. Kadyrov clarified that he communicated with Zhuravel at the request of his son. The politician said that the young man apologized and said that he wanted to convert to Islam. Kadyrov expressed the opinion that Nikita Zhuravel “can become the best Muslim.”

If the young man apologizes and takes the right path, then they are ready to “forgive him in our own way,” the head of Chechnya emphasized. At the same time, the politician said that during the conversation he did not believe in Zhuravel’s repentance.

Kadyrov published a video of his son Adam beating the Koran arsonist

At the end of September, Kadyrov showed a video on his Telegram channel in which his son beats Nikita Zhuravel, who was arrested on charges of arson of the Koran. The video immediately spread across the Internet and caused mixed reactions from the public. The head of Chechnya himself supported Adam.

He beat him – and did the right thing. Moreover, I believe that anyone who encroaches on any Holy Scripture, including demonstratively burning it, thereby offending tens of millions of citizens of our great country, must suffer severe punishment Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

In previously published footage, Adam Kadyrov kicks Zhuravel at least three times, after which he throws the young man to the floor and continues beating him.

Ramzan Kadyrov also mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin. The politician recalled that the country has a law protecting the Holy Scriptures and religious values ​​of citizens, signed by Putin.

A video of 19-year-old Nikita Zhuravel burning the Koran at the Cathedral Mosque in Volgograd spread on social networks on May 19. The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case under Article 148 of the country’s Criminal Code (“Public actions expressing clear disrespect for society and committed with the aim of insulting the religious feelings of believers”).

After the beating of Zhuravel, Kadyrov’s son was presented with several awards

After the beating of Nikita Zhuravel, Kadyrov’s son received a number of awards, including the Order of Merit for the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, the Order of Merit for the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, the title and medal of Hero of Chechnya and others.

In October, the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov awarded the son of the head of Chechnya with the Order of Duslyk. The parliamentarian congratulated Kadyrov's son on the award and explained that this order was awarded to Adam for his significant contribution to strengthening interethnic and interfaith peace and harmony.

In addition, on November 5, Adam Kadyrov became the head of his father’s security service. A month before this, the son of the head of the republic was declared a Hero of Chechnya.

On November 9, three of Kadyrov’s sons – Akhmat, Eli and Adam – received the highest orders of the parliament of the republic “Daimekhkan Siy”. The award is presented for outstanding achievements in the development of the economy, science, culture, art, spiritual and moral education, healthcare, environmental protection, charitable and other public activities for the benefit of the residents of Chechnya.

Later, the head of ChGTRK “Grozny” Chingiz Akhmadov said that Adam Kadyrov took upon himself the responsibility to stop the spread of unrest and punished Nikita Zhuravel, who was arrested on charges of burning the Koran.

In his opinion, Zhuravel wanted to pit people holding different religious views against each other, but Kadyrov’s son showed him that such provocations would not work.

He was punished absolutely according to the case. And, of course, the awards are absolutely to the point. Keep in mind that Zhuravel was not connected; he is much older than Adam. For that matter, he could resist Chingiz Akhmadov Head of ChGTRK “Grozny”

In turn, Vladimir Putin said that in Russia disrespect for the Koran is a crime, unlike some other countries. The President recalled that disrespect for religious shrines is a crime both under the Constitution and in accordance with Article 282 of the Criminal Code on inciting hatred or hostility.

We will always adhere to these legal rules Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Zhuravel partially admitted guilt in burning the Koran

In October, Nikita Zhuravel partially admitted guilt in burning the Koran near a mosque. At the meeting, the young man stated that he was guilty of burning the holy book, but noted that he had no motive to grossly violate public order.

According to him, he did not know the purpose of the video he made of the protest. The court extended his arrest for six months. The Russian is charged with insulting the feelings of believers. Zhuravel himself admitted that he burned the Koran at the direction of the Ukrainian intelligence services for a reward of 10 thousand rubles.

At the end of November, Chechen imams, recognized as victims, spoke at the trial in the criminal case of Nikita Zhuravel.

5 of the 13 imams who wrote a statement against the arsonist appeared at the meeting. They called the young man's actions a “blatant insult” that “caused them moral harm.” The hearing, which was supposed to take place at the end of October, was postponed due to the failure of the victims to appear.