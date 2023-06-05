The PT’s team retrieved a tweet from a 2018 internet user that if he were released and re-elected, the singer would perform in the country

The President’s Team Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) reposted on Saturday (3.Jun.2023) a tweet from an internet user who said that if the PT member were released from prison and re-elected to the Presidency, the American singer Taylor Swift would come to Brazil to perform. “It worked out”, he wrote the profile of the Chief Executive. Swift announced concerts in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro for November. The singer’s lucky number is 13 – PT number. However, she never said she supported the PT.