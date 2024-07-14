Prepare the umbrella for this one week of July 14-18, since it is expected that they will register Heavy rains in the state of Querétaroas announced by the National Metereological Service (SMN).

During this Sunday there will be intervals of showers with Heavy rainfall of 25 to 50 mm depth, as well as wind with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h and possible dust storms.

This will be due to low pressure channels over the Sierra Madre Occidental, the Mesa del Norte and the northeast of the country, in interaction with divergence at height, the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

Registrations are expected to begin on Monday Intervals of showers with occasional heavy rain (25 to 50 mm) In Querétaro, however, there will be no strong gusts of wind on this day.

These effects will be recorded thanks to the low pressure channels that will remain over the northwest, west, northeast and east of the Mexican territory, in combination with divergence in height and the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

Weather in Querétaro during the week

The weather in Querétaro during the week of July 16-18 There will not be many changes, since the low pressure channels will continue over the northwest, west, north and northeast of the Mexican Republic, in combination with divergence at height and the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

In this way, it is expected that in Querétaro on Tuesday there will be intervals of showers with occasional rain heavy rains of 25 to 50 mm, on Wednesday they will intensify with heavy rains with very heavy rainfall of 50 to 75 mm.

Finally, on Thursday the chances of precipitation will decrease, however, there will still be intervals of showers with heavy rainfall of 25 to 50 mm.

It is important to note that the forecast rains may be accompanied by electrical discharges, gusts of wind and possible hail, and could also cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides, puddles and flooding in low-lying areas of the indicated states.