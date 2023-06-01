After only two years wearing the PSG shirt, Lionel Messi he will no longer continue with the Parisian teamso what his coach confirmed, Christopher Galtier who in a press conference revealed that the Argentine will wear the uniform for the last time this Saturday in the Parque de los Príncipes.

“I had the privilege of directing the best player in the history of football. Saturday will be Leo’s last game at the Parque de los Príncipes“, were the words that the coach gave what has begun with the countdown to the official farewell of the Argentine star.

According to the Ligue 1 calendar, this weekend the last day of French soccer will be played, where PSG will face the Clermont team only by way of procedure, since the French tournament has ended since last day when PSG was crowned arriving to 11 solo championships.

In his time with PSG, Lionel Messi scored a total of 21 goals in all tournaments, he also gave 20 assists, being one of the most active in that regard. He was champion of Ligue 1 on two occasions and other titles. The only thing he couldn’t deliver was win once

plus the Champions League hand in hand with one of the strongest teams in Europe by being left out in 8th on two occasions.

Now the Argentine will have to think about his future, which is uncertain at the moment because he has offers from both Saudi Arabia and soccer. BarcelonaAlthough this second one looks very complicated, there is also talk from the MLS that he could play.