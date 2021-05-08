Arranged for the photo in Ensenada, with Cristina in silence and wearing a mask, with posters shouting against the “Judicial Party”, and Mayor Secco imitating Galtieri (“If you want to come, come, we will fight you”), the Government tried show that despite the hatred, they are still together. It’s true: there are less definitive words that I hate; one could mention “differences”, “conflicts”, “points of view”, but what may have been born with more lukewarm terms has advanced in recent months to become resentment for some and revenge for others.

Now they are united by the fatality of the election. Face her no vaccinations and no money to hand out; Fernández and Guzmán will go to pray to the Vatican for something: they need an agreement with the Fund that La Cámpora will be in charge of complicating and they risk printing one trillion six hundred thousand million pesos more to an economy that already has annualized inflation above 60% .

Remedy and disease go hand in hand. But this nightmare began as a dream in May 2019 when Cristina’s tactical intelligence announced through a video that she would be a candidate for vice president. And that Alberto was going to lead the formula. That, it is known, was what allowed them to win the election and thus the now supposed Front of All was born, the one that needs a photo to show that they are united. In the beginning they were Cristina, Alberto, Massa, Peronism, La Cámpora, the CGT, Moyano, the “progressives” such as Pino Solanas and Victoria Donda, the social movements, Grabois and the signatures follow. This is the PJ, the Renewing Front and fifteen more parties – stamps -.

Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner, Sergio Massa, Verónica Magario and Jorge Ferraresi in the photo of unity that the President sought. Photo: Presidency

What they imagined as an equitable distribution of power when forming the government was what caused the incredible inefficiency that ended up marking them, and from which they cannot get out today. The government was transformed into a rogel: layers and layers that only knew how to look into the dessert. The Cordovan political scientist Federico Zapata said it in less culinary terms: “Every coalition government supposes a collective exercise around three dynamics: the configuration of a balance of power between the actors of the coalition (those who govern), the definition of a common agenda (so that they govern) and the generation of an efficient and effective organizational mechanism for government tasks (how they govern). The Frente de Todos, at the moment, has not been able to satisfactorily resolve any of the three dynamics. “

It is interesting to see how did this riot start: in the first little sheet that Alberto drew with the cabinet assembly to show Cristina and with which he arrived at the department of Juncal and Montevideo, the President / Vice President only limited herself to crossing out some names. He did not propose any.

From that little Cristina to the powerful femme fatale of Ensenada – who has so much power that you don’t need to speak– went a long way. At the beginning, only Wado de Pedro was the eyes and ears of Máximo and his Mama within the government. Later, he was in charge of rebounding Diego Bossio -proposed by Massa- in front of YPF, La Cámpora made Guillermo Nielsen jump through the air and last February Pablo Gonzalez was appointed, vice of Alicia in Santa Cruz and anointed by Máximo as a candidate for governor of Santa Cruz.

Sergio Lanziani – a curious and lonely “representative of the interior in the Cabinet” – decided to leave his office at the Palacio de Hacienda and moved to the Nucleoeléctrica headquarters in Villa Martelli until he left home. His place was taken by Darío Martínez, a deputy from Neuquén who has ties to Máximo. The rest of the energy area is dominated by the Federicos: the hitherto unknown Federico Basualdo and Federico Bernal, inspector of Enargas, author of a book co-authored with Julio De Vido, with a foreword by Cristina.

Cristina marks the court

But it is not enough: Kirchnerism now dreams of a “Ministry of Energy” with its own flight, which also serves to grind Guzmán. At the beginning, Cristina was prudent but not naive: she did not appoint ministers but was in charge of capture two big boxes. And today La Cámpora fully controls ANSeS and PAMI. To put it another way, box and territorial capillarity to do politics throughout the country. Vanoli was fired after the scandal of the queues of retirees during the quarantine and La Cámpora – which already had key positions in the organization secured – put Fernanda Raverta as the icing on the cake. At PAMI the situation is similar, headed by Luana Volnovich. Already in the middle of last year Cristina let her intimates transcend that Alberto “Ruled like a radical”.

In October he wrote his famous letter on the “Officials who do not work”, María Eugenia Bielsa leaves and Jorge Ferraresi enters the Ministry of Territorial Development and Habitat. “The ministers who are afraid or are not encouraged to go look for another job”Says Cristina at a ceremony in December. Marcela Losardo is taken for granted. The ministry is ten days without a successor and Martín Soria appears, convert, lawfare propagandist and Commodore Pro. Below the iceberg were already Juan Martín Mena, royal minister under the virtuality of Losardo, María Laura Garrigós de Rébori, inspector of the Penitentiary Service, founder of Legitimate Justice and Horacio Pietragalla secretary of Human Rights, close to Máximo.

Social Development was the most batch ministry of all, with Daniel Arroyo from Frente Renovador and, below, the Secretary for Social Inclusion, Laura Valeria Alonso, from La Cámpora, the Secretary for Social Economy, Emilio Pérsico, from the Evita Movement and the Undersecretary for Integration and Training Policies, Daniel Menéndez, of Barrios de Pie.

In Productive Development, Matías Kulfas -albertista- fights against Paula daily –Guillerma Morena– Spanish, who was a close collaborator of Kicillof. In Culture, Tristán Bauer bows to the Patria Institute and in Transportation – the territory of Massa – they have already begun to rubbish Alexis Guerrera, recently assumed, for his position regarding the Hidrovía, the other great business that will remain vacant: La Cámpora wants to nationalize it and there are those who affirm that Cristina would agree with the Chinese.

Believe it or not, what I have just described is a government. Below, on the diagonal of the scene, is the Argentina that they are not looking at.