Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer has repeatedly called for tougher action for asylum seekers. He is also thinking of changing the constitution.

Dresden – Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) wants to fundamentally change the right of asylum in Germany and does not rule out a constitutional change. “It’s high time for bold decisions,” Kretschmer told the newspaper The world. To this end, he proposed the formation of a commission in which different political and social groups should be represented. Kretschmer recently had an interview with the Munich Mercury similarly expressed.

Kretschmer adds: “Tensions and “frustrations” because of refugee policy

“This commission is developing a proposal that the federal and state governments can gather behind and which could also include an amendment to the Basic Law,” Kretschmer continued. “We need stronger instruments and effective agreements to return rejected asylum seekers and illegal immigrants,” Kretschmer campaigned for a tough course in refugee policy. The body should deal with the amount of social benefits for refugees, which are very different in Europe.

As justification, the Prime Minister referred to growing “tensions” and “frustrations” in Germany. “It’s not going to end well if we let things continue like this,” he warned. At the moment, the number of people coming to Germany is “simply too large”. Schools and kindergartens are overburdened, there are no apartments and not enough language courses.

Kretschmer’s statements “incendiary”? According to the FDP, the constitutional amendment would have no effect

Kretschmer’s words led to severe criticism. The Prime Minister’s words are “rhetorical fire accelerators in an already overheated debate,” wrote Left MP Clara Anne Bünger on Twitter. “As a result, there will be more hatred against people who are identified as refugees.” Kretschmer is therefore a danger to our democracy. The CDU politician had to ask himself “whether he still stands on the ground of the Basic Law,” said Bünger World.

The FDP politician Stephan Thomae pointed out in the newspaper that of the approximately 228,000 asylum decisions in 2022, only 0.8 percent of the cases were granted asylum under Article 16a of the Basic Law. The vast majority of recognitions were based on the Geneva Refugee Convention. This shows that an amendment to the Basic Law would have “practically no effect”. “What matters is a more consistent differentiation between people who are really politically persecuted or who are fleeing war and civil war and those people who are not,” said Thomae.

AfD welcomes Kretschmer’s asylum proposal

AfD boss Tino Chrupalla, on the other hand, welcomed Kretschmer’s advance. “The fundamental right to asylum should be up for grabs if it no longer works in the interests of German citizens,” he said World. However, Chrupalla accused Kretschmer of wanting to “score” before the state elections in Saxony next year by copying the demands of the AfD.

Kretschmer has also made similar statements in the past. “We need fences and we also need walls,” Kretschmer said in 2011 in view of the refugees who had to hold out between the Polish and Belarusian borders. (erpe/AFP)