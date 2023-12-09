Santiago Bausili declared that one of his main objectives will be to return independence to the body

The future president of the Central Bank of Argentina, Santiago Bausili, said that the monetary authority will not close while he is there. The country’s elected president, Javier Milei, had said in November that it intended to close the Central Bank.

Bausili also declared that one of his main objectives will be to return independence to the bank.

Milei appointed Bausili to command the Central Bank on December 6. The name still needs to be approved by the Argentine Senate.

WHO IS Santiago Bausili

Bausili has a degree in economics from the University of San Andrés and served as Undersecretary of Finance from 2016 to 2017, during the presidency of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019). He then held the position of Secretary of Finance until December 2019. He specializes in capital market financing and financial risk management.

In the private sector, the economist is a partner of Luis Caputo, future Argentine Economy Minister, at the consultancy Anker Latam. He also worked for more than 10 years at the company JPMorgan and at Deutsche Bank in New York for 9 years.

According to the Clarin, Bausili was sued in 2021 for allegedly benefiting Deutsche Bank in a foreign debt negotiation. However, the Federal Chamber of Buenos Aires annulled the judicial process on Tuesday (Dec 5).