The PT Communication Secretary, deputy Jilmar Tatto (SP), said he was not worried about the memes that link the Finance Minister, Fernando Haddadto tax increases. The minister has been criticized for the economic decisions of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“It won’t catch”, declared Tatto, quoted by the newspaper S.Paulo Newspaperabout the memes. The PT Communications Secretary stated that Haddad “is strengthened” and will be known as “the one who exonerated”. He cited actions such as the expansion of the IR (Income Tax) exemption and the cashback.

Criticism of Haddad intensified due to the approval, on July 10, of PLP (Complementary Bill) 68 of 2024, which regulates tax reform, taxing ultra-processed foods, beers and other products.

Among the changes rejected by X (formerly Twitter) users are also the taxation of purchases on international platforms, such as Shein and Shoppe, and the return of Dpvat insurance (Personal Damages by Motor and Land Vehicles).

All this earned the minister nicknames such as Taxad and Zé do Taxão. The names were also adopted by opposition politicians. Added to this are memes with reinterpretations of films, such as Rambo It is Terminator and TV programs.

