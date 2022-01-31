The co-creator of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, Sarah Gilberthas given a statement predicting that a virus worse than the one that causes the Covid-19 disease is expected. This in the context of the appearance of new variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Gilbert, a renowned British scientist has revealed just how deadly the next pandemic could be. she said i know expect the next pandemic to be worse than the current one and that it could “threaten our lives and livelihoods”, in an interview for the BBC.

He said, in prediction mode that the next virus will be more contagious, lethal, or both.

In the speech, he called for more resources to be allocated to scientific research regarding vaccines to be more prepared for the challenges of future pandemics.

The professor in vaccinology said that she will fight so that theScientific advances achieved during the Covid-19 pandemic when it comes to the vaccine, do not lose it due to lack of resources.

“The progress we have made and the knowledge we have gained must not be lost.”

He commented that after everything the world has faced, it cannot be allowed that there are no funds for preparing for a pandemic. These statements were given in the speech that is part of the Richard Dimbleby Lecturewhich brings in personalities from the world of science, the arts and pharmaceutical companies every year.

The scientist has been recognized in the United Kingdom with the title of lady on the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II in early 2021, she began designing a vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus as soon as news of its existence was reported in China.

Now, the vaccine designed by Gilbert and his team is used in more than 170 countries, being one of the first to be recognized by other nations.

Currently, 373 million people in the world have become ill with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

5.6 million people have died as a result of complications from Covid-19 worldwide. The figures have accelerated since the appearance of the omicron variant, which is more contagious than the original variant.

The United States, India, Brazil, France and the United Kingdom lead the countries with the most cases.

