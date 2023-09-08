The Rovereto teacher died in front of the eyes of her loved ones during a trip: Elena Maffeis was only 53 years old

A community mourning the sudden disappearance of the teacher Elena Maffeis. The 53-year-old woman was struck by a sudden illness, which left her no way out. She sadly leaves behind her husband and three children.

He was in Holland with his family for a trip when the unpredictable happened. The rescue services were immediately alarmed and Elena Maffeis was urgently taken to the hospital. The doctors tried to do everything possible to save her life, but in the end they were forced to give up ea declare death of the 53-year-old.

The community of Rovereto is upset and clung to the pain of the family. Many of her are remembering her in these hours, also through her social networks, calling her a determined woman and a loving mother. She is always sincere and helpful, with a beautiful smile that will be hard to forget. No one expected her to be missing from her, she was traveling with her family and she should have had some beautiful days to remember forever.

The last posts for the farewell to Elena Maffeis

There are numerous farewell posts published on the web to greet Elena Maffeis one last time. She was a well-known accountant and teacher srespected and appreciated. She suddenly felt ill and collapsed in front of the eyes of her loved ones.

Enthusiastic mother, determined woman, sincere and hospitable friend, it will not be easy to forget your smile, your intelligence, your stubbornness and your kind generosity.

This is just one of many messages that remind us of the wonderful person that Elena has always been. And that is the beautiful memory that she will keep live forever in the hearts of those who knew her and loved her.

The funeral will be celebrated tomorrow, September 9, at 2.30 pm in the Church of the Holy Family in via Milite Ignoto in Rovereto, in the province of Trento.

The teacher is survived by her husband Enrico, her children Filippo, Aurora and Alessandro, her brother Michele, her parents Cincia and Luisa and all her relatives.