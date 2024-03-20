'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' is a medium-length film directed by Wes Anderson. The filmmaker is recognized for films such as 'Asteroid City', 'French Chronicle', 'Grand Budapest Hotel', among others. Likewise, Anderson stands out for his distinctive style and unique narratives, so the project of him with Netflix has captivated many.

'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' It premiered in 2023 and from its first day on the platform, it was clear that it would be a contender for an award, given the outstanding work of both its cast and its team. Finally, the film became one of the winners of the last edition of the Oscars.

Watch the trailer for 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' HERE

What is the plot of 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'?

'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' It is inspired by the short story of the same name by the British writer Roald Dahl, published in 1977. The plot centers on a rich man who discovers a way to succeed in all games of chance. However, his newly acquired skill will radically transform his motivations for betting.

According to the film's official synopsis: “In this endearing story by Roald Dahl, a man discovers the existence of a guru who can see without using his eyes and decides to learn to master this ability to cheat at gambling games.“.

Which Oscar did 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' win?

'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' It was nominated in the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 2024 Oscars and won. The director takes his style to the limit, mixing new narrative and visual resources. Despite its short duration, the short film immerses us in a world of disturbing mysteries, veiled threats and unexpected endings. At times, it is reminiscent of other exponents of universal literature, such as Horacio Quiroga's 'Jungle Tales' or Franz Kafka's 'The Metamorphosis'.

Where can I watch 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'?

'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' is available on Netflix. The medium-length film premiered on September 1, 2023 and since then it has managed to captivate the audience and conquer critics with its excellent plot. It is also based on the story by Roald Dahl.

Cast of 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'

Benedict Cumberbatch as Henry Sugar

Ralph Fiennes as Roald Dahl

Ben Kingsley as Imdad Khan

Dev Patel as Dr. Chatterjee

Richard Ayoade as Dr. Marshall

Benedict Cumberbatch is part of the cast of 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'. Photo: capture Netflix

