Most people, when they start a love relationship, long to unite their lives, to be through thick and thin, face all circumstances together, so when they arrive at the wedding day, they seem enthusiastic, however, in the following viral case, you can see about just Married, That they start kissing at their wedding, it would be normal, but the camera caught that seconds before they were fighting.

Through the TikTok social network, the account @ adelain12, shared a dramatic moment in which a wedding was taking place, when putting the camera to the newlyweds they they were arguing, realizing that the lens was capturing them, they did the unusual, they smiled and they joined their lips to seal their love.

During the recording, the couple is seen sitting at their table surrounded by flowers, in the first moment they are seen fighting, even the woman was indicating something with her hand, as a sign of claim.

Later, the girl noticed the camera lensfor which he began to smile and he kissed his partner so that they could see them happy, what is not yet known is if it was real.

Netizens are wondering if the romantic marriage story that has just begun will work, since the bride and groom began to fight in the middle of the wedding, but when they saw the camera they began to kiss.

Everyone expects to see a radiant bride in her white dress, full of illusion because she is going to share her life next to her loved one, and to see her partner in a suit, happy to have the woman of his dreams in front of him, to start building a future together full of love.

“The camera saved them”, “they started on the right foot”, “the most real video of the marriage”, pointed out some of the Internet users.