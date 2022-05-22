Melissa Paredes Y Rodrigo Cuba are in the middle of a dispute to reach an agreement about custody of their child my daughter. This Friday, May 20, Magaly Medina announced that he spoke with the ‘Cat’ Cuba and that this 23rd the full interview will be broadcast. Before the commotion that has been generated in social networks to know the truth of the footballer, the model also met with Ethel Well.

According to the production ofamerica today”, the interview with Ethel Pozo and Melissa Paredes will be broadcast at 9:30 am, hours before the ‘Urraca’ program is broadcast. Thus, the statements of the former driver will be known first.

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo Cuba wanted to sue Melissa Paredes and would ask for: custodial sentence and S/ 200,000

Ethel Pozo interviews Melissa Paredes

This Saturday, May 21, the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel and Melissa Paredes had an extensive conversation in which they hope to learn the details of the meeting that Rodrigo Cuba and the influencer had on May 18 at the Miraflores conciliation center.

Melissa Paredes and Ethel Pozo talked about Rodrigo Cuba. Photo: GV Productions

Apparently, the model and the television presenter frequented each other again, since, when the remembered ampay was broadcast in the gym parking lot, Melissa Paredes commented that “her close circle” knew of the estrangement with Rodrigo Cuba. This would not include Ethel Pozo, because she mentioned being unaware of this fact.

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo show off their relationship: “The first kiss was the day we met”

Rodrigo Cuba will talk with Magaly Medina

This Friday, May 20, Magaly Medina had several positive qualifications after interviewing Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo.

The show host was surprised by the soccer player and his way of communicating: “We haven’t listened to ‘Gato’ and this time he speaks very sincerely, calmly. I was amazed to meet a soccer player who knows how to express himself, who speaks well, who is not monosyllabic, like many soccer players I have had to interview. He speaks very well, he expresses himself well. He struck me as honest, sincere.”

Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo show off their first kiss

During the conversation with Magaly Medina, the happy couple revealed a detail about their relationship: “I invited her to a grill. I told him: ‘I invite you to my house to prepare a barbecue.’ Obviously she was in the eye of the storm. The first kiss was the day we met.”

Rodrigo Cuba assures that Melissa repented

This May 21, the production of Magaly Medina published a preview in which Rodrigo Cuba reveals details about Melissa Paredes’ attitude before and after the ampay with Anthony Aranda. “He asked me for forgiveness to return (…) We have slept in the same bed, if until the day of the ampay we slept in the same bed,” he said confused.