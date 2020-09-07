Parisian luxury hotels are reopening after being closed due to the coronavirus epidemic. The occupancy rate is however very low due to the absence in the capital of rich foreign tourists.

Paris, capital of luxury. A strong image of the city, damaged by the coronavirus pandemic. While their wealthy clientele is still absent, the Parisian palaces are reopening their doors one after the other this coming back to school, from the Crillon on August 24 and to the Prince of Wales which reopens on Monday September 7. Openings that reveal the critical situation of the Parisian hotel industry.

“Here is the machine!” It’s a strange utensil held in his hand by Alexandre Germain, director of maintenance at the Crillon, a famous Parisian palace which sits on the Place de la Concorde. “It’s called an electrostatic gun for disinfection. It will coat any virus, trace of bacteria, etc.”, he explains.

Alexandre Germain, director of maintenance at Crillon, uses his electrostatic gun to clean a room in the palace, at the beginning of September 2020 (GREGOIRE LECALOT / RADIO FRANCE)

Electrostatic guns, disinfection machines, cumbersome cleaning procedures, health safety is expensive. But for Le Crillon as for all luxury hotels, the stake is essential if they want to convince their customers. “The hotel for late August, September, and October will have 10 to 20% occupancy rate, says Vincent Billiard, Managing Director of Crillon. We miss a lot of our customers. There is an accommodation part, that is to say the rooms, where more than 70% of our customers are from outside the European Union. In general, in the palaces in Paris, it is rather Americans who represent 40% of our activity. On the other hand, the restoration is working as well as before, which is good news. “

“For the occupancy rate, it will take several months, or even the beginning of next year, before things return to a more or less correct level”, continues Vincent Billard. To limit losses, luxury hotels are counting on local, Parisian or French customers, by developing new activities: ice cream trucks or rooftop bar for the Crillon. At the Bristol, a stone’s throw from the Élysée, the largest hotel garden in Paris has been redone, the restaurant and spa are fully booked. And especially the mascot cat, Pharaoh, has returned. “It was moving, a positive episode in this somewhat difficult situation, says Luca Allegri, CEO of Bristol.

Pharaoh, the Bristol cat mascot who recently returned to the palace at the beginning of September 2020 (GREGOIRE LECALOT / RADIO FRANCE)

The director of the Parisian palace juggles with the schedules. Partial activity and time off allow hotel staff to adapt to reservations to limit operating costs. And like other palaces, it has a welcome help. “We are also lucky to have a group that is behind us: the Oetker family. So, we live this period a little more serenely”, he explains.

“We were obviously in partial activity, explains Laure Pichon, reception manager at Bristol. It turns out that we have a group that is very strong and extremely solid and which has made it possible to maintain salaries at 100%. So this is for all employees, which is significant because a hotel’s turnover is 50% dedicated to the payroll. “

We just say to ourselves that we are very lucky to have this support. It makes us want to be even stronger and give everything for a reopening.Laure Pichon, reception manager at Bristolto franceinfo

At the Prince de Galles, near the Champs-Elysées, creativity comes from the pastry lab of chef Tristan Rousselot: “This period has been very favorable, we have completely renewed the offer. We have really refocused on very essential things to have a very comforting side, things that people know.”

The interior garden of the Prince de Galles hotel, which reopens on September 7, 2020 after having closed due to the coronavirus epidemic in early September (GREGOIRE LECALOT / RADIO FRANCE)

The vacuum cleaners are working at full speed for the reopening of the Prince of Wales on Monday 7 September. Gérald Krichek, the director, recalls that his hotel opened in 1929, the year of the stock market crash: “This is not the first that major retailers and brands have seen crises come and go. We see in this crisis the importance of the brand.”

Strong brands will always endure, so I’m pretty confident. We have a bright future for luxury.Gérald Krichek, director of the Prince of Walesto franceinfo

Based on their prestigious names and on the groups or the rich families who own them, the Parisian palaces hope to do the big thing without too much damage, especially on employment. The other upscale hotels in the capital do not have the same strengths. According to the UMIH trade union, one in two establishments in the 3 or 4 star range is still closed in Paris. Counting on a business tourism that does not return, some will not reopen.

Parisian palaces reopen and await the return of foreign customers – The report by Grégoire Lecalot