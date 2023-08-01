Request for an extension of another six for the Turkish track on Angela Celentano: what the lawyer of her parents explained

A new important news is that arrived in these last hours on the disappearance of Angela Celentano, to give the confirmation is the lawyer assisting his parents. Her little girl disappeared in 1996 and since that day, her family has never stopped looking for her.

The lawyer Louis Ferrandino in a short interview with Il Giornale.itspoke of the new extension of 6 months that the magistrate granted on the Turkish track. The lawyer stated:

The prosecutor in charge of the investigation asked for an extension of another six months. At present, the actual investigative activity has not yet begun. I believe that at this moment the investigators are providing for the translation of all the documents of the investigation started 14 long years ago. It will most likely take even more time.

The news of this lead only came out at January of this year, but obviously there are still many aspects to be clarified.

Disappearance Angela Celentano, the Turkish track

The little girl, who was 3 years old at the time, disappeared on August 10, 1996while he was with his family members and also other people on the Mount Faito. The aim was to spend a carefree day.

From what some media have disclosed, the investigation of the District Directorate since 2009 he has been investigating the possibility that the young woman may be in Türkiye.

To inform the investigators of this track is a woman, called Vincent Trentino. In your statements to the agents you said you had learned that Angela Celentano lives in Turkey. Precisely in the islet of Buyukadawith a man named Fahfi Beywho he believes is his father.

The same lady in her statements said she learned the news from a priestduring a confession. She also said that she personally went to see and that she had photographed that man in a veterinary office, who had a scar on his face.