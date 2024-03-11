According to the municipality of Amsterdam, it sounds “futuristic” and its introduction may indeed take a long time. But it is technically possible for municipalities to remotely slow down the speed of electric bicycles. “We have now developed a digital infrastructure for this ourselves,” says engineer Paul Timmer of the Townmaking Institute, a non-profit organization that creates programs in the field of mobility and safety.

Last week, Amsterdam D66 councilor Melanie van der Horst (Traffic) rode an e-bike during a test ride whose pedal assistance disappears as soon as a more or less vulnerable area appears: a school, a park, a busy intersection or cycle path, roadworks. , the scene of an accident. Van der Horst: “I saw a child playing with a football on my screen. A little later I got into the red and my speed was reduced to 15 kilometers per hour,” she says.

The system is still in an experimental phase. But as far as Alderman Van der Horst is concerned, it would be a welcome means of making the city of Amsterdam safer again. More than half of all traffic victims in Amsterdam were on a bicycle, according to figures for 2022, and at least one in ten of the bicycle victims was on an electric bicycle. Van der Horst: “The number of accidents involving cyclists is alarmingly high. Children no longer dare to cycle, the elderly get off when a souped-up fat bike comes along. More than half of all electric cyclists ride faster than the permitted 25 kilometers per hour. Nowadays, electric bicycles are much more than a bicycle that rides a little faster; They are sometimes heavy beasts that cause serious injuries in the event of an accident.”

Also other European cities

Next year, the first test drives will be made by Amsterdam residents who can volunteer. They will then have access to an app that warns them as soon as a speed limit is approaching.

The intervention is possible thanks to the system developed by Townmaking Institute, which will soon be trialled in six other European cities, including Milan, Athens and Munich. Governments can set speed limits in no time, which are then sent to electric cyclists in the vicinity of vulnerable zones. The bicycle, which can be traced with a GPS signal, must be equipped with a reception box. Limiting the speed is not that difficult, explains engineer Paul Timmer. “There are five manufacturers and suppliers of motors for electric bicycles. They all work with similar systems.”

Municipal surveys previously showed that almost 70 percent of Amsterdam residents are concerned about their own safety in traffic, mainly because of the high speed of cars, but also of scooters and e-bikes. Many residents of the capital are pushing for more enforcement and electronic speed limits.

Fatbike on the Rokin in Amsterdam. Photo Sabine Joosten/ANP

Thanks to 'intelligent speed adjustment', a maximum speed can be achieved more easily than would be possible through enforcement. A fine for speeding is not necessary. Councilor Van der Horst suspects that a “social debate” will probably follow about the extent to which the government may intervene in the freedom of cyclists. “This plan does something to cyclists' sense of freedom. On the other hand, today's freedom also affects the freedom of others. This is now limited by fast driving.”

