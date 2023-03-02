In “At the bottom there is room“, Alessia Montalbán will not hesitate to finally tell her father the truth, due to the recent tragedy involving the Gonzales and the Montalbán-Maldini.

Jimmy Gonzales is the great disappeared “At the bottom there is room” 10. Chapter 166 of the América Televisión series ended with the potential death of Charito’s son, after the entire family went to the beach and the boy was lost in the waves. The only thing they found was his bathing suit, so they’ve already given him up for dead. This news left devastated Alessia Montalbanwho has made a radical decision to honor the memory of her lover.

The Gonzales mourn the potential death of Jimmy Gonzales. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Alessia’s confession that will shake “There is room at the bottom”

Let’s remember that Jimmy wanted to bring their relationship to light with Alessia, but she refused to do it because she knew her dad would be totally against it. Love triumphed from the shadows of hiding. However, after the accident on the beach, the young blonde is ready to make a public announcement.

According to new advance of chapter 167 of “In the background there is room” 10the character played by Karime Scander will ask to speak with Diego. Although he, along with Francesca, take her sad expression and her mourning outfit lightly, ‘Ale’ stresses that it is something serious: “Dad, can we talk? A misfortune has occurred that has made me open my eyes.

Fans believe that the tragedy with the youngest of the Gonzales will allow the truth to come to light, although it is not clear if he has actually died. If there is no body, the ‘death’ can be a screen to extol the drama in the show.

SEE “At the bottom there is room” 10, chapter 167 FREE ONLINE

Chapter 167 of “Al fondo hay sitio” 10 will be broadcast this Wednesday, March 1, starting at 8:40 p.m. If you want to watch the episode FREE ONLINE, you can use the official website of América TVGO, where you will also find the previous seasons .

“At the bottom there is room”: distribution