Selvaggia Lucarelli has announced the upcoming release of her new book dedicated to the crisis of the most prominent couple on social media, the Ferragnez.

Selvaggia Lucarelli, a well-known journalist and commentator, puts down in black and white the whole story that led to the breakup of the famous couple formed by Fedez and Chiara Ferragni. She was the first to investigate the famous man's case Pandoro and to trigger a media chain reaction that led to the separation of the couple.

The journalist announced the release of her book entitled on Instagram “Pandoro's Box – Rise and fall of the Ferragnez”. The speed with which Selvaggia undertook and concluded this project is incredible when the events are still in full swing and the protagonists are dancing on the dance floor.

In a post on his social profile, Lucarelli invited us to reflect on the fact that perhaps everything was too easy for us Ferragnez. He revealed that on the cover of the book there is not only Chiara, clearly identifiable from behind with the Dior dress worn on the Sanremo stage, but there is also him, Fedez. Symbolized by a detail that refers to the nickname that the journalist had given him some time ago.

The journalist recalls the episode during an episode of Fedez's podcast, in which she called him moth, underlining the rapper's problem in finding his own light. Lucarelli described Fedez as a shadowy and distrustful being, incapable of understanding when the stage is not his and compared his constant search for light and success to the figure of moths.

The news of the book's release caused a sensation on social media. Many wonder about the journalist's omnipotence and the reactions to the most prominent couple on the web. The singer has already responded with a post in which he writes: “Me and my obsession”a clear reference to what has been stated several times about the obsession that the journalist seems to have for her family.

It remains to be seen how this new publication will influence the debate on the dynamics of Italy's most famous and loved couple.

