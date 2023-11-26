‘Gladiator 2’ is the long-awaited sequel to ‘Gladiator’either ‘Gladiator’, by its name for Latin America, which will once again be under the direction of Ridley Scott, who recently released the film ‘Napoleon’, a biopic of the historical French emperor, Napoleon Bonaparte. This second film will arrive more than 20 years after its predecessor, whose premiere was made in 2000 and which starred Russell Crowe as Maximum Tenth Meridius and Joaquin Phoenix like Commodus.

However, after several rumors regarding the return of both actors for the second part, it has already been confirmed who will make up the main cast of the film, as well as its release date, among other details, which we will tell you in this article. note.

When is ‘Gladiator 2’ released?

As has been known for a few months, ‘Gladiator 2’ will premiere on November 22, 2024a little more than 24 years after its predecessor, which was released on May 5, 2000. The first film, titled ‘Gladiator’had 12 nominations in ’73.to edition of the Oscar Awards, where it won five statuettes, among which were the awards for best film, best actor (Russell Crowe), best sound, best costume design and best visual effects.

In addition to this, the original film was a success at the box office, grossing more than $457 million worldwide after an initial investment of $103 million.

On the other hand, said footage, which had a total duration of 2 hours and 35 minutes, had very good reviews on various specialized pages, such as IMDb, where it obtained a score of 8.5 out of 10. Furthermore, on pages such as Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic also received similar scores, with 80% and 67/100, respectively.

What will ‘Gladiator 2’ be about?

At the moment there is no official information about the plot of ‘Gladiator 2’However, it is known that the script will be prepared by Peter CraigAmerican novelist and screenwriter who was involved in writing both parts of ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay’, as well as ‘The Batman’ (2022), ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (2022), among others.

In addition, it is known that the sequel will focus on the story of Lucio, son of Lucio Vero and Lucilla, and nephew of Commodus. As shown in the first part of the story, Lucius was an admirer of Maximus, so he wanted to follow in his footsteps as a gladiator. This would be the starting point for this new film, which would not feature the presence of Crowe or Phoenix, who starred in the first installment.

Paul Mescal will play Lucio, a character played by Spencer Treat Clark in ‘Gladiator’. Photo: composition LR/EFE/Universal Pictures See also Pedro Mondéjar Mateo: «There is a general problem of lack of attention among today's students»

What will be the cast of ‘Gladiator 2’?

Although at first the issue of Máximo’s return was discussed, this alternative was later rejected, so the decision was made that Lucio take over for part 2. The role of the new protagonist will fall to Paul Mescalan Irish actor who will replace Spencer Treat Clark, who played the role in the original film.

Furthermore, it was also confirmed that Denzel Washington and Peter Pascal will be part of this highly anticipated film, which will also feature the returns of Connie Nielsen as Lucila, Djimon Hounsou as Juba and Derek Jacobi as Senator Draco. For their part, among the new entrants will be Joseph Quinn, May Calamawy, Lior Raz, Peter Mensah and Matt Lucas.