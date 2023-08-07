The National Center of Meteorology expects that rains of varying intensity and strong winds will continue in some areas of the country today, provided that their intensity will decrease tomorrow, Tuesday, when they recede in the mountainous areas (between the emirates of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah).

The center informed “Emirates Today” that the weather condition witnessed by separate regions in the country during the past days, as a result of an air depression coming from the east, accompanied by another depression that moves moist layers coming from the Arabian Sea towards the country, pointing out that the passage of these layers is due to heating factors and the presence of mountains. , led to the formation of cumulus rain clouds that the country is witnessing, especially over the eastern regions, extending towards the interior, as well as the western region towards the coast.

The center confirmed that this weather condition was expected in advance, and was notified of it well in advance of its occurrence, explaining that the country witnessed the formation of local cumulus clouds, and the fall of thunderstorms, which were heavy in some areas, and were accompanied by hail, as they were preceded or accompanied by descending air currents, which are currents. “Very violent,” according to the center, with an average speed of 50 km/h, pointing out that the wind speed during the past two days reached 100 km/h at some stations, which resulted in the fall or flying of some unsecured or unsecured objects or objects. Tightly tethered, in a number of areas.