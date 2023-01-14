British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “This barbaric act deserves to be condemned in the strongest possible terms. It will not go unanswered.”
For his part, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described Akbari’s execution as “horrific,” considering it “a cruel and cowardly act carried out by a barbaric regime that does not respect the human rights of its people.”
- On Saturday, the Iranian judiciary carried out the death sentence against Ali Reza Akbari, three days after it was revealed that he had been convicted of espionage for the United Kingdom, of which he holds citizenship.
- The next day, Iranian official media published details about Akbari, noting that he had previously held positions in the Ministry of Defense and the Supreme National Security Council.
- The judiciary’s “Mizan” agency reported that the death sentence against Akbari was carried out by hanging after he was convicted of “corruption on earth and harming the country’s internal and external security by transmitting intelligence information.”
- Akbari is 61 years old (born October 21, 1961), and he was arrested in the year 1398 (according to the solar Hijri calendar adopted in Iran, i.e. between March 2019 and March 2020).
- Akbari, who ran a private think tank, has not been seen in public since 2019, when he was arrested.
- He was close to Ali Shamkhani, a senior security official in Iran, leading analysts to suggest that his death sentence was linked to a potential power struggle within the country’s security apparatus amid the protests.
- The authorities have previously announced the arrest of many people on the grounds of spying on Iran on behalf of hostile intelligence services, such as the American, Israeli and British.
