There is a generalized perception that this situation will be temporary, that the coronavirus will be diluted in non-lethal mutations and that the so-called ‘internal devaluation’ (low wages to reactivate competitiveness) will be temporary, that the old people before the pandemic will return . New jobs may soon be created, salaries may soon rise in certain professions, but precariousness is here to stay and to accompany young people almost throughout their lives. What is expected with a youth unemployment rate higher than 40%? Bad times are coming for them; especially for the ‘ni-nis’. When they are over 30 years old (pending the ETTs, in old rented flats and without the possibility of supporting children) they will be the meat of antidepressants and demagogic speeches. The economy may go like a shot, but it will do so regardless of them.

The missed job opportunity creates frustration and can generate emotions such as discouragement and sadness if the situation continues. The ‘escapism’ through social networks, video games and streaming series is a logical reaction to such a disappointing reality. Is a precarious young man better than an unemployed young man? Surely yes. It may seem that it serves to harden your spirits in the face of harsh reality. But that philosophy is dangerous. In the long run, we will become obsessed with employment without looking at its quality, so many labor rights achieved after decades of union struggle will go down the drain. And it will do so more quickly as the automation and digitization of the economy progresses. That reality is closer than ever.