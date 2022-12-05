By rigorous shift, before, the Attorney General Alejandro Gertz would be prosecuted, among others.

As is the case with organized crime and its “silver or lead” formula, paying the first extortion is not only accepting to continue covering it periodically, but also the risk that the amount will increase due to new threats from the extortionists.

Although there are undoubtedly legal arguments to proceed against the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, a variant of that terrifying modus operandi is set to apply Morena to him for his refusal to approve the political-electoral reform after his legislators lent themselves to push and tickle the permanence of the Armed Forces until 2028.

Having joined the majority party in propping up the militarization of the country, however, was not enough for Morena to keep in the cooler the request for impeachment trial presented by the Campeche prosecutor’s office so that Alito loses legislative jurisdiction and is prosecuted. criminally for alleged illicit enrichment.

If by law, the reactivation of the procedure has a dirty and sinister origin: the sectarian activism of the slack-mouthed governor of Campeche, who in her porn talk show on Tuesdays, disseminating clandestine recordings and giving credit to great newspapers, managed to have prosecutor Renato Sales carried out a conclusive ministerial investigation that the value of the real estate of the deputy and former governor does not correspond to his income as a public servant.

In the mix of gossip, truths, plausibility, and bad faith, the only logical thing behind the announced resurrection of the case is the resolute refusal of Moreno and his party to condemn the attack against the current regulations, the Electoral Institute and the Tribunal, which entails the initiative whose main promoter, President López Obrador, has already given up for dead.

“I am inclined to comply with what the law establishes, beyond my likes or phobias,” he argues about the trial of origin against his peer in San Lázaro Ignacio Mier, coordinator of the Morenista bench, while the accused affirms that it is a “political persecution”.

challenge:

“Here I stand firm. The PRI’s position is clear and forceful: we will vote against the electoral reform. We will defend Mexico’s democracy at whatever cost (…). We are going to prevent them from continuing to destroy Mexico. I resist with the impetus that the best militancy in Mexico, that of the PRI, gives me; I resist with the encouragement inspired by millions of Mexican men and women who are not willing to allow more abuses from power…”.

The mystery to be cleared up is looming more cloudy and even explosive because, although the deputy Investigative Section has the obligation to resolve the complaint from Campeche, before and by strict turn it must vent at least 14 petitions for immunity, among others against the attorney general of the Republic, Alejandro Gertz Manero; the electoral advisers Lorenzo Córdova and Ciro Murayama, and the former PRI governor of Sonora, today consul in Barcelona, ​​Claudia Pavlovich…