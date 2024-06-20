Mexico City.- Marcelo Ebrard, future Secretary of Economy, rejected that the eventual reform of the Judiciary could generate negative effects on the country’s investments.

In an interview after his appointment, he considered that there is no reason to assume that investments will be interrupted.

As an example, he recalled that yesterday, in a meeting with the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), investments of 42 billion dollars were announced.

“Yesterday we had a meeting with the Business Coordinating Council and investments were announced, already with public announcements, not just a statement, of 42 billion dollars.

“Mexico is receiving foreign investment greater than what it has had in previous years. So, there is no reason to assume that this is going to be interrupted, on the contrary, what we foresee is that it will grow. And well, our task is unless it grows faster, that’s the goal,” he said.

He explained that among the challenges he will face as head of Economy will be, first of all, preparing the review of the Free Trade Agreement with the United States and Canada.

“The review process, as you know, has to be ready in 2026. Review. Canada also participates. So, it is a very important first challenge,” he said.

Another challenge, he added, will be to complete the modernization agreement with the European Union.

“In Europe there are going to be elections now. There are complex political processes. So, we must pay attention so that this modernization agreement goes ahead, especially in favor of the Mexican automotive industry,” he explained.

He indicated that other trade agreements that matter to the Mexican economy are also pending, with the aim of growing it as quickly as possible.

He announced that a strategic task will be to attract investments, to which he offered proactive activity.

“That means a very important presence and doing economic intelligence to attract those investments,” he said.

In terms of investments, he explained that he has interest in various branches, such as microprocessors, medical equipment and the pharmaceutical industry, which he described as strategic.

He recalled that one of the proposals of the virtual president-elect are 10 development poles, as part of an industrial development policy that she promised to deepen.

“We are going to have an industrial development policy for Mexico, we are going to deepen it, we are going to accentuate it so that in those 10 poles that you presented yesterday, growth occurs, because many things must be coordinated: energy, water, labor of skilled work, etc.,” he explained.

Another priority issue, he added, will be to promote and protect the growth of Mexican companies, regardless of whether they are large or medium-sized, but giving emphasis to small companies.

“The doctor has also emphasized that to me. Those are the main tasks,” he reiterated.

He reported that in the coming days he will meet with Raquel Buenrostro, with the aim of having the delivery-reception process ready for October 1, the day on which the next Administration will begin.