If for something stands out Fortnite it is for having multiple collaborations every year. Sometimes from the world of comics and movies. Other times, from well-known video game series, and there is no shortage of influencers and other types of celebrities.

But what will come this week to this Battle royale is content of … the NBA! That’s right, the most popular basketball league on the planet will be present, and coinciding with the tournament Play-In State Farm. It’s definitely cool.

The NBA comes to this Battle Royale in style

The content related to NBA will be available in the store in-game, as well as in the Creative mode. This comes from the 30 teams that are part of this sports institution.

Among them the uniforms, so that you will have the opportunity to dress your character in such a way. It will be from 7:00 pm on May 21 that the above can be achieved, at least in Mexico (9:00 pm Argentina). A special set will be available.

Is about On paper, which brings 31 uniforms (what is the extra?). But there will also be the package Shoot and Score, which brings the gesture Hook and the retro backpack Minicanasta.

The object mentioned above can be personalized with the logos of the teams in Fortnite. When others have it equipped at the same time they can score. It is a creative way to take advantage of this sports franchise. There will be another gesture, which is transversal, and is Dribbling.

Fortnite will also have Team Battles

Something that will also come to this Battle royale They are Locker Lots. Those revealed so far correspond to Donovan Mitchell, member of the Utah Jazz, as well as Bring young, of the Atlanta Hawks.

They can be bought in the store, and it is to be imagined that there will be others, although it has not been confirmed. But in addition to what was mentioned before, something else will come sooner. Are the Team Battles from Fortnite X NBA, an extra of this collaboration.

It is a five-day tournament with all 30 teams from the NBA. It starts on May 19 and ends on the 23rd. Players must visit the page of this campaign to sign up and support your favorite team.

This way they will earn in-game rewards and even V-Bucks. What about the Creative mode? Information about it has not been disclosed. It will be until May 25, so the only thing that can be done for now is to keep up to date.

