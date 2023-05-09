Today, Tuesday, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority began an awareness-raising inspection campaign that will last for three days, on all food establishments operating in the emirate, including restaurants, bakeries, shops, food factories, popular markets and other food establishments, regarding repeated violations in food establishments operating in the emirate. Abu Dhabi, in order to raise the level of maturity of the “Effortless Customers” experience adopted by the Authority in compliance with the Abu Dhabi Program for Effortless Customers Experience.

The authority emphasized that this campaign will not result in penalties for violators, and that it will suffice only to provide advice and guidance regarding repeated negative practices in food establishments, noting that the aim of the campaign is not to punish violators, but rather to achieve the highest levels of compliance to ensure the safety of food products and preserve the health of consumers.

She indicated that this campaign comes within the framework of its continuous efforts to maintain the health and safety of consumers, and to ensure that food establishments adhere to the highest standards of food safety, noting that the campaign includes a number of activities, including periodic inspection of establishments, and evaluation of the processes and procedures followed in them. Guidance and advice necessary to improve the level of food safety.

The authority called on food establishments to cooperate with the inspection teams, and to adopt advice and instructions for applying health standards and correct practices in the production and circulation of food products, stressing that this campaign is an opportunity for food establishments to improve the level of food safety and raise awareness of the importance of adhering to the necessary health standards and procedures, in addition to getting rid of practices. repeated negativity.

It also called on the public to communicate with it and report any violations that are detected in any food, agricultural or animal facility by calling the toll-free number of the Abu Dhabi government 800555, where the inspection teams deal with the reports and take the necessary action, to ensure safe and sound food for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. .