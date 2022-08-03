“With the completion of the inspection process, which took less than an hour and a half, the ship will be able to cross the Bosphorus Strait to head to Lebanon,” the ministry said, according to Agence France-Presse.

The cargo ship will head to the port of Tripoli, in northern Lebanon, through the Bosphorus Strait, which connects the Black Sea to the Sea of ​​Marmara between the European and Asian part of Istanbul, and then from Marmara to the Mediterranean through the Dardanelles Strait.

This shipment of 26,000 tons of corn is the first to leave the Ukrainian port of Odessa, according to the agreement signed on July 22 in Istanbul between Ukraine and Russia, brokered by Turkey and under the auspices of the United Nations.

Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement allowing the second to resume the export of grain through its ports on the Black Sea, which was disrupted with the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis last February.

On Monday, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kobrakov said that the ship “Razoni” is carrying 26,000 tons of corn and will head to Lebanon.

“The opening of the ports will provide at least one billion dollars in foreign exchange earnings to the economy, and an opportunity for the agricultural sector to plan for the growing season next year,” Kubrakov said in a separate statement issued by his ministry.

Kobrakov added that “there are 16 other ships already waiting their turn in the ports of Odessa.”