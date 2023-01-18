Matteo Messina Denaro, the hypothesis that he gave up because of the tumor

On the arrest of Matthew Messina Money they are there now two theories that are spreading, there are those who believe in the great operation of the Ros to catch him and who talks about a “secret negotiation“. For the supporters of this second hypothesis, new indiscretions are arriving that could corroborate the thesis “conspiracy theorist“. When the oncologist who was treating him – we read in the Corriere della Sera – informed him that his situation was aggravated he welcomed the news “with great dignity“. So remembers Vittorio Gebbiahead of clinical oncology in La Maddalena, one of the leading authorities in the sector who had never suspected anything.

“From doctors – explains Gebbia to Corriere – we certainly don’t travel with the identikit fugitives, if someone had told me it was Messina Money not I would believed“. Clearly – continues the Corriere – the oncologist does not go into the details of the clinical conditions of the boss. But his confidentiality is counterbalanced by the words of other sanitary ware of the day hospital which is located on the third floor of the La Maddalena clinic. A nurse who wishes to remain anonymous says it bluntly that “the expectations of life of that patient have an orvery limited horizon2-3 years”. Professor Gebbia only confirms that “his health conditions are aggravate in last months“.

