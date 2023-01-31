Argentina.- Through social networks circulates the strong video of a young mother beating her one year old baby and nine months in La Plata, Argentina.

The 17-year-old mother hit the boy and was reported to the authorities after being charged with “injuries”.

The teenager was arrested and the minor was transferred to a juvenile home. The video generated repudiation on social networks, since it was the woman’s sister-in-law who recorded the moment of the attack on the baby in the house of Melchor Romero.

In the images you can see how the mother punches baby to “calm” him downand it was with such force that it ended up breaking a tooth.

“Shut up,” he repeats while not taking his attention off his plate of food. “You’re going to end up killing him, stupid,” says the sister-in-law, and her mother replied that she “wouldn’t shut up.”

The mother hit her baby and knocked out a tooth / Photo: Capture

“Well no but you can’t shut it up like that. You lowered his tooth, boluda. Two years old, friend.”

The sister-in-law answered. The mother, instead of accepting the error, justified it by saying that “It’s okay, the tooth is going to grow”.

“Yes, it will grow, but what about the trauma to the child? Poor this baby“says the sister-in-law to the mother.

The Buenos Aires Police officers arrived at the home after a family dispute over the young woman’s assault on the baby and discovered that the child had injuries.

The baby was transferred to the San Roque de Gonnet Hospital, in La Plata, where the doctors confirmed that in addition to losing a tooth, the baby had blows to the mouth, bruises and a scratch.

The girl was accused of being responsible for the injuries and was charged with the crime of “injuries”. However, the young woman was not behind bars and will wait in freedom for the progress of the process against her.