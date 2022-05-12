A gesture of altruism despite the great pain, the family of Samuele Fioretti has decided to donate the organs: they will save 5 people

So much pain for the death of Samuele Fiorettiwho died at the age of 51 after an illness.

The drama happened in Macerata and his family members, despite the tragedy, decided to make a gesture of altruism which moved everyone. They have donated organs man, who will save the lives of 5 other people waiting for a transplant.

Samuele Fioretti’s liver, kidneys and corneas will save other people and change their lives forever. The dramatic story of this 51-year-old man was told by his own brother Harry and was made public by Courier Adriatico.

My brother fell ill last Saturday around 11 in a supermarket. He collapsed to the ground and was rescued by the 118 health workers. While the ambulance was transporting him to the hospital, the doctors had already understood that he was not going to make it. He was diagnosed with an inoperable brain haemorrhage. After only two hours he had difficulty speaking and could not move the limbs of the left side of the body.

Harry later recounted who his brother Samuel was passionate about modeling and he himself made models. He had recently sold him a model ship and told him that not the proceeds would make a travel together in Paris.

Unfortunately this will not be possible. The doctors asked us to evaluate the possibility of explantation. We thought about Samuel’s character, his altruism. If he had a chance to help a person, he did.

This is how the family decided to donate organs, because they knew that is what Samuele Fioretti is would have wanted. Thanks to him, 5 other people will be able continue to live.